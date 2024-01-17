Ga East Health Directorate meets private health facilities

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Jasn. 17, GNA – The Ga East Municipal Health Directorate has met representatives of private healthcare providers within the Municipality to foster collaboration and understanding among public and private healthcare providers.

The engagement is to facilitate the consolidation of data from both the public and private facilities to help improve healthcare delivery in the Municipality.

The event marked a pivotal moment in the relationship between private healthcare providers and the Municipal Health Directorate.

Dr. (Med) Selorm Kutsoati, Ga East Municipal Director of Health Service, said the meeting provided the participants the opportunity to discuss the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate’s vision for 2024 – “improving performance and health outcomes through partnerships and excellence in health service delivery”.

She said the meeting discussed the importance of participating in disease surveillance, and the contribution of private facilities to selected health performance indicators.

“Data shared during the meeting revealed that as of November 2023, private providers had attended to 129,263 individuals, representing 61.4 percent of Municipal outpatient attendance. Furthermore, they referred 2,420 women for antenatal services, representing 42.2 percent and supervised 39.8 percent% of deliveries in the Municipality.”

Dr Kutsoati said issues highlighted during the discussions included challenges with the Blackfly invasion at Kponkpo, delays in obtaining TB testing results, and difficulties accessing reports from electronic medical records in some facilities.

“In a resolution, the private facilities pledged to achieve 100 percent reporting of data for all services in 2024…”

There are 34 private health facilities identified in the Municipality with 23 of them actively providing health service data.

Representatives of 27 facilities were present at the meeting.

