Five New Year babies born at Korle Bu 

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Jan. 1, GNA— A total of five babies were born at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) on New Year’s Day, comprising four females and a male.

Ms Sylvia Akrong, a Senior Midwifery Officer, at the Maternity Department of KBTH, told the Ghana News Agency that three babies were delivered through Caesarean Section (CS) and 2 babies through Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (SVD).

She said one baby had been transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) where premature and critically ill newborn babies were cared for and treated with specialised equipment.

Ms Akrong said all the mothers and babies were doing fine and had been discharged from the Labour Ward to the Lying-in Ward for continuous monitoring except the one at NICU.

A foundation was there to donate baby cots to the Maternity Department and shared diapers, and gift bags with mothers and babies.

