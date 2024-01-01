Ridge Hospital welcomes five babies early hours of 2024  

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Jan.01, GNA – Five babies comprising three boys and two girls have been delivered at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) between the hours of 12:00 am and 12:00 pm on January 01, 2024.

The babies, all through vaginal delivery, weighed 0.8kg, 3.215kg, 3.2kg, 2.59kg and 3.29kg.

The first baby was delivered at 4:25 am but had been admitted at the neonatal and intensive care unit because he was born at 25 weeks and weighed 0.8kg.

Mrs Veronica Allotey, a mother of two, who welcomed her third child at exactly 10:42 am, said she was happy for God’s mercy for safe delivery.

“I am very happy but very weak. I am not really particular about the date of my child’s birth, so any day goes. Maybe giving birth at the beginning of the year might mean something positive, I pray so,” she told the Ghana News Agency.

A teenager in her second year at the Tema Secondary School, who had delivered a baby girl, said she was happy to have given birth on the first day of the new year as it was historic in her family.

The early joy of motherhood, she said would encourage her to have more children in future.

“I am very happy I have this baby girl so I will want to have more in future, not now…I am waiting for something and when I get it, I will go back to school to complete my Senior High Education,” she said.

The Ghana News Agency observed that the entire maternity and labour ward unit of the Hospital was beautifully decorated in commemoration of Christmas and New Year.

