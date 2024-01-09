Election 2024: Who will hear our cry will determine our votes – Chiana Pio

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Chiana (U/E), Jan 9, GNA – The Chiana Pio, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area, says his people’s choices of candidates in this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections will be determined by who will transform their lives.

He said despite several appeals to the government to construct the Chuchuliga-Chiana-Tumu roads, there were no practical interventions.

“As we begin yet another election year, the choices of my people on the voting day would be determined by who is willing to partner with us to transform our lives.

“We will vote based on who will hear our cry to fix our roads, thereby improving our economic activities, increase incomes and better the standard of living of my people,” the Chiana Pio said.

He noted that “I have used the Fao festival to draw the attention of the government to the dilapidated nature of the road from Chuchuliga to Chiana and beyond.

“Regrettably, the road continues to deteriorate, affecting movement of people and economic activities, while no practical interventions are taken to fix it,” Pe Ayagitam III said this at this year’s Fao festival of the Chiefs and people of the area.

The annual festival brought together sons and daughters of the area to thank God and their ancestors for guiding them through a successful farming season, and offered them the opportunity to share ideas about the progress of Chiana.

It was chaired by the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, on the theme: “Creating awareness on climate change and environmental protection in the savannah zone: The role of cultural festivals and community-based practices.”

Pe Ayagitam III said the continuous neglect by government to fix the road after government itself had announced two consecutive years of roads, was “unacceptable and demonstrates lack of commitment to the plight of my people.

“I, therefore, wish to renew my appeal to the government to take steps to at least rehabilitate the road to make it usable,” the Paramount Chief, who is the President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, said.

He further added that “Our choices would be influenced by who is willing to give us a separate District and a Constituency. This request has been on our lips for decades. We shall continue to knock the door until it is open. Though the vision delays, we shall wait for it.”

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) conducted sideline interviews with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) for the area,

who were both at the festival for their views about the Chief’s statement, they both agreed with him and emphasized the importance of the road.

Mr Robert Apechira Aloo, the NPP’s PC, told the GNA that “It is a right call, but what I can say is that the NPP government had started the process of fixing the road. The process is still ongoing, the Contractor is on site. But there is slow pace in the work.

“This is a road I also use myself as a Candidate, and if the road is fixed, it is for all of us. I am sure that in due course, the road will be fixed for the people of Chiana,” Mr Aloo assured.

The NDC’s PC, Mr Nikyema Billa Alamzy, on his part, said before 2016, the NDC government awarded the road contract before it left power, “When we left power, the administration of the country was in the hands of the NPP.

“They decided to leave the road as it is. I cannot tell why they left it. But we started work on the road. When we get power, definitely, we will complete it,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

