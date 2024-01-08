75th New Year School starts tomorrow  

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Jan.8 GNA –The 75th Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC) is set to begin tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the Great Hall and the ISSER Conference Centre of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon.

The School of Continuing and Distance Education (SCDE) of the College of Education at the University of Ghana is collaborating with various partners and institutions for the 75th edition of the Conference on the theme: “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology And Embracing Humanism For Sustainable Development”.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is the Special Guest for the programme is expected to open the Conference.

This year’s Conference will create a platform for in-depth discourse on continuous education, innovation, and creativity.

It will attract dignitaries, including, the Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse; the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization and Vice-Rector, Research Tallinn University, Professor Katrin Niglas.

The ANYSC is also expected to gather academics, policymakers, business leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to recognise the unprecedented challenges faced by institutions and the need to develop resilience, adapt to leverage on technology and promote human values and dignity.

The Conference will be held in-person and virtually and is expected to close on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

The Conference will actively discuss how to nurture resilience by adopting technology and embracing humanism to promote sustainable development for the country and other continents.

It will also explore ways of leveraging the digital economy and strengthening digital literacy in the face of rapidly evolving technology for the promotion of sustainable growth among other topics.

The deliberations at the Conference will be documented and presented to the appropriate authorities for policy interventions.

GNA

