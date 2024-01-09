More than 700 people benefit from free medical screening, treatment at Bongo-Feo

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo,

Feo (U/E), Jan 9, GNA – More than 700 people, including the elderly and youth from the Feo community in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, have benefitted from free medical screening and treatment.

The gesture was by the Biyalsis Guritaaba Social Club, a group of professionals of various fields, as part of its medical outreach programme and to provide services to the community as part of the contribution towards improving the lives of the people

Apart from screening and treating people with various illnesses for free, the Medical Team made up of Dietitians, Physicians, Pediatricians, Obstetricians, Surgeons also referred those with complications to the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.

The group also donated consumables, including various types of medicines, valued at GHC29,659.00 to the Bongo District Directorate of Ghana Health Service, who supported in the event, to be distributed to health facilities in the district.

On the sidelines of the outreach, Mr John Asaana, President of the Club, explained that the Club which is made of various professionals and connected to childhood and school friends, organised the event to commemorate the death of one of their members from the Feo community, Lawyer Stephen Asuure, who passed on last year.

He indicated that the club’s vision was to provide service to the community through partnership with the network of stakeholders and partners, promote and strengthen the social and economic development of members and perpetuate lifelong friendship.

Dr Robert Amesiya, the Medical Director of the Upper West Regional Hospital and a member of the group, stated that he was overwhelmed with the turnout.

He urged the people to take their health needs seriously by constantly going for medical checkups and stated that the organised medical outreach programme revealed that many people were living with illnesses without knowing.

He commended the Bencyn Pharmacy Limited, Gina Pharma Limited, Endswell Pharmacy, Eye of God Pharmacy, Wedam Medical Centre, Mr Edward Bawa, Member of Parliament for the Bongo Constituency and Ms Diana Aburiya, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Bongo constituency, for jointly supporting the event.

Mr Bawa, the MP, who is also a member of the Club, urged the group to sustain the event and extend the gesture to other communities.

Ms Diana Aburiya thanked the Club for organising the event as part of activities to commemorate the death of her late husband, Lawyer Stephen Assure. Naba Azare Ayenaba, Chief of Feo, thanked the club members and reiterated that the programme be replicated annually in other communities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

