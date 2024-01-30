Customs Revenue: Upper East Region exceeds target for 2023

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Jan 30, GNA – The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Upper East Regional Command, has exceeded its revenue target for 2023, raking in GH₵41,230,262.04.

This is GH₵30,262.04 (0.07 per cent) more than the GH₵41,200,000.00 target set for the region in the year under review.

Despite infrastructure and logistical deficits, the innovative technologies introduced by management, coupled with the commitment and hard work of staff and other stakeholders, enhanced its revenue mobilisation.

Mr Samuel Owusu, the Chief Revenue Officer, the Upper East Regional Commander of the Customs Division, GRA, made these known at the end of year party and awards night held in Bolgatanga.

“We started the year with a brighter outlook in the first quarter focusing on plans for success as a strategy for the attainment of our mandate,” he said.

“However, there appeared a sudden thunderstorm, which reversed the clock of progress leading to recording negative targets for the second, third and even the last but one month of the last quarter of 2023, but with commitment, dedication, resilience and tenacity we managed as a team and exceeded our target for the year.”

The sector also provided furniture, logistics and built an ultra-modern office for the Zuarungu station while series of training activities were organised to build the capacity of staff to enhance service delivery.

The Regional Commander explained that as a revenue collection agency, the performance of the Customs Division was judged by the amount of revenue mobilised.

He said the Government had increased the revenue target for the GRA to GH₵146 billion for 2024, representing 33.9 per cent over that of 2023, but being an election year, that would pose a challenge to the revenue collection efforts.

“This calls for concerted efforts and new strategies to be adopted if we want to remain relevant and achieve the target,” he said.

Mr Owusu said the GRA was adopting customer centred approaches towards tax administration to help create a friendly environment to motivate taxpayers to honour their obligations.

“This year our focus is going to be on how to educate and assist the taxpayer, importers and exporters, so that they would be willing to do genuine business with us thereby enhancing compliance, which would translate into more revenue,” he added.

Mr Rex Asanga, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, commended the staff and management of the GRA, particularly the Customs Division, for working hard to increase the revenue base of the country.

He urged stakeholders to honour their tax obligations and see tax paying as a way of contributing to national development.

Some junior and senior staff of the Division were recognised for contributing to improving revenue collection within the year.

