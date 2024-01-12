CPP Parliamentary aspirant for Jomoro pledges sustainable development

By Emmanuel Gamson,

Takoradi, Jan. 12, GNA – Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, a Convention People’s Party (CPP) Parliamentary aspirant for the Jomoro Constituency, Western Region, has pledged his commitment to put in place strategic measures to ensure a holistic development of the area.

He said his primary focus would be on implementing interventions and policies aimed at exploring all avenues to promote education and create sustainable jobs for the teeming youth in the Constituency.

Aside from that he would also place infrastructural development at the centre of his policy initiatives to help bring socio-economic growth in the area.

He disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, in Takoradi after he announced his intentions to contest the Jomoro seat on the ticket of the CPP.

Dr Kwesie indicated that the constituency was endowed with rich natural resources, and that plans were in place to take advantage of those resources to spearhead the development of the area.

He said it was time the people of Jomoro rejected the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party candidates for fresh and different approaches from the CPP in bringing solutions to the development challenges in the Constituency.

The Industrial and Petroleum Management expert said “Over the years, the Jomoro constituency like every other, had registered success stories as well as challenges and failings.

With a legacy of commitment to service, I will endeavour to lead my team to do the best we can to overcome all challenges when I am given the opportunity to serve as a Member of Parliament for Jomoro”.

Dr Kwesie noted that in due course, he would present a comprehensive manifesto that would map out the path he would thread on, in his desire to lead Jomoro constituency to the kind of positive change it deserved.

He, therefore, asked CPP delegates in the constituency to endorse him as the Parliamentary Candidate for the area to win the seat for the party.

He also called for unity among the rank and file of the party and forge a common goal to help increase their chances of winning the seat, encouraging all its members to put the past behind them to avoid sliding back into the mistakes they encountered in the constituency over the years.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

