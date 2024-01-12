Nkwanta South conflict: feuding factions smoke peace pipe

By Kingsley Mamore,

Dambai (O/R) Jan 12, GNA – Traditional leaders of the feuding factions in the Nkwanta South disturbances have succumbed to peace measures geared towards the stability of the area.

Traditional leaders of Adele, Challah and Akyode smoked the peace pipe and pledged to maintain the peace at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) under the auspices of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

The three ethnic groups crossed each other’s path stemming from a celebration of a festival, which aggravated into killings of at least 17 people.



Socio-economic development at Nkwanta, which is the Traditional Capital of the Municipality, has retarded due to the protracted conflict, which ensued between three Gates some three months ago.



The traditional authorities further agreed to prevail on their subjects to desist from any hostilities and violence.

The chiefs again assured their willingness to submit to duly constituted bodies assigned to engage, mediate and bring peace to the Municipality.

Mr Joshua Gmayeenam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, was confident that his engagement with the chiefs would yield positive results.

He told the GNA that the traditional leaders had accepted to engage to make the peace process permanent.

He commended the peace brokers for the initiative, which he said would help stimulate socio-economic development and help provide the peaceful environment required for investment to strive.

Nana Obonbo Sewura -Lupuwura II, Paramount Chief of Akyode urged the combatants to seek redress in court instead of killing each other and destruction of properties.

He pledged to engage the youth of Akyode for peace to reign. Nana Amanfo Monfankye of the Adele traditional area reaffirmed his decision to bring the Adele youth under one umbrella.

Similarly, Nana Kenewu Addo Cheddre told GNA that the protracted dispute has negatively affected development in the area.

” We could not go forward. There was no development because of lack of togetherness, nobody was ready to listen to the others, so we were backward.”

