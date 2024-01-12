Abotsi wins Logba-Klikpo Assembly member re-run, pledges unprecedented projects

Credit Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Logba-Klikpo (V/R), Jan 12, GNA – Mr John Kwasi Abotsi has been elected as Assemblyman for Logba-Klikpo Electoral Area during a re-run in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region on Tuesday and pledged unprecedented development projects.

He secured 330 votes to defeat his sole contender, Mr Selorm Nyanku, who garnered 279 votes.

In the first run of voting on December 19, 2023, Mr Abotsi and Nyanku both pulled 214 votes, while Mr Castro Ampedu, the third contender had 75.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at his residence at Logba-Tota, Mr. Abotsi said he felt excited when declared the winner of the re-run.

He pledged to lobby the tarring of road from Logba-Alakpeti through Klikpo-Logba to Tota, to make conveying of foodstuff from Klikpo, Tota, Abayeme, Dzufi and Akpenaxor communities to the market centres at Hohoe, Ho, Accra, among others easy.

The Assemblyman-elect said he would also lobby NGOs for the provision of potable water for Klikpo community, which currently depends on River Anyor for water.

He said he would also group women and advised them to be contributing some money, which they could use as start-up capital for their businesses.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, re-run elections in 20 Electoral Areas and 41 Unit Committees across the country where the December 19, 2023, District Level polls produced the same results for the Contestants.

