Chief mobilises community to reshape road 

By Kamal Ahmed

Koforidua, Jan. 8, GNA – Nana Otubour Gyan Kwasi I, a sub-chief of Ntanor, a community in the Eastern Region near Koforidua, has mobilised his people to reshape the community road.

A seven-kilometre stretch of the neighbourhood has, therefore, been graded through their efforts and the edges cleared of weeds to facilitate movement.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Gyan said chiefs played critical roles in development, hence his decision to lead his community to embark on the project.

He expressed the hope that the assembly would go to their aid to address other needs of the area.

He appealed to the Government to fix three collapsed bridges in the area, which had become a death trap.

GNA

