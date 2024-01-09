Chief calls for forum to discuss declining BECE results

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Jan. 9, GNA – Kuoru Bamula Basinjia Chiemina III, the chief of Kandia, has proposed a Sisaala Education Forum to respond to the declining trend in Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) pass rates in the area.

Kuoro Basinjia made the suggestion at the annual Sissala Youth Forum held in Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality in a keynote address, showing a troubling narrative of abysmal academic performance in BECE results.

In the presentation, Kuoro Bamula indicated that the Sissala East Municipality had seen fluctuating pass rates in the BECE in recent years with variations in the number of pupils presented and their corresponding pass rates.

“Despite intermittent improvements observed in certain years such as 2016 and 2018, the overall trajectory emphasises the pressing need for comprehensive interventions such as an education forum with stakeholders to bolster educational standards.

“The Sissala West has grappled with a similar struggle in BECE performance, mirroring a situation of inconsistent pass rates witnessed in Sissala East,” the chief explained.

Kuoro Bamula said statistics from the Sissala East Municipality indicated that in 2015, 972 pupils were presented for the BECE, with a pass rate of 22.63 per cent, and 1087 in 2016 with a 39.0 per cent pass rate.

In 2017, 886 pupils were presented, with a 24.3 per cent pass rate whilst 1017 pupils sat for the BECE in 2018, with a pass rate of 45.0 per cent.

In 2019, 1018 pupils sat for the examination and a 41.2 per cent pass rate was recorded, in 2020, 1,101 pupils wrote the exams with a 19.0 per cent pass rate whilst, 2021 10.0 per cent pass rate was recorded.

For Sissala West District, 1,065 pupils wrote in 2020 with a 20.3 per cent pass rate, 1,217 pupils presented in 2021 with a 33.4 per cent pass rate whilst 1,036 pupils who sat for BECE in 2022 achieved an 18.0 per cent pass rate.

Kuoru Bamula reiterated that the Sisaala Education Forum was a pivotal force in reversing this downward trend in academic performance in the area.

The Forum’s comprehensive roadmap included community education endowment funds, stringent teacher supervision, stakeholders’ sensitisation on the significance of basic education, intensified counselling services, and heightened community engagement.

According to Kuoru Bamula, “Basic education serves as the foundation for the empowerment and socio-economic advancement.

“Leveraging local resources and technological advancements, the Forum aims to enhance learning experiences for students across both constituencies.

“I envision a future where education catalyzes progress and empowerment and that the Forum’s initiatives align with the collective aspiration to restore academic excellence, ensuring equitable access to quality education and boundless opportunities for every child in the Sisaala Land,” Kuoru Bamula said.

