Physiology Assistant enstooled as new chief of Sefwi-Sayerano

By Alex Baah Boadi,

Sayerano (WN/R), Jan. 9, GNA – Mr Joe Adu Mensah, a Physiology Assistant based in Germany, has been enstooled as the new chief of Sefwi-Sayerano community in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

His stool name is Nana Yaw Frimpong Manson III.

He succeeds his late uncle, Nana Frimpong Manson II, who passed away on March 6, 2021, after ruling for about 32 years.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after a colourful traditional ceremony to introduce him to the community, Nana Manson III called for unity among the community members to help bring development in the area.

“Our forefathers have done their part, and it is time for us to follow same path. So let us ensure unity, love and peaceful coexistence for progress and development,” he noted.

Nana Manson III also used the occasion to appeal to the Government through the Juaboso District Assembly to ensure the completion of an abandoned health facility and a six-unit GETFUND project to improve upon health care delivery and education in the community.

He expressed worry that the almost completed health facility had not been used, while weeds took over the abandoned GETFUND classroom block.

He, therefore, appealed to the Assembly and relevant stakeholders to take actions to help complete the projects for their intended purpose.

