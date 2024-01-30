Ayishatu Aminu wins third Captain One Golf Society Kids Tournament

By Francis Ofori

Kumasi, Jan. 30, GNA – Ayishatu Aminu, an inmate of Safe-Child Advocacy, has been crowned the overall winner at the third Captain One Golf Society Kids’ Tournament played at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.

The 18-year-old lady received a trophy, medal and a golf club set with trolley donated by Gals in Golf, a USA based all ladies golf group, as her award.

At the end of a four-hole competition, Aminu proved herself as captain of the juniors by winning the competition with 29 points followed by Juliana Nassah with 32 points, with Adam Fadila finishing third with 35 points.

In the longest drive, Hawah Adam finished first followed by Asana Adam, Francisca Opoku, Paula Kokame and Princess Alhassan respectively.

Pauline Kokame won the Chipping followed by Asana Adam, Princess Alhassan, Francisca Opoku and Hawah Adam while Paula Kokame won the putting and was followed by Princess Alhassan, Asana Adam, Francisca Opoku and Hawah Adam.

Ayishatu Aminu speaking in an interview with the media expressed joy in winning the tournament and thanked her coaches for the counselling and guidance to becoming a good golfer.

“My coach psyched me to win this year so that was my idea coming into this competition and that helped me. I took my lessons seriously and I was relaxed and that did the magic for me,” she said.

She thanked Captain One Golf for the giving her an opportunity to realise her God-given talent in golf, adding “if it was not for Captain One Golf, I am not sure I would have been here, and no one would have noticed me as Ayisha, so Captain One Golf Society has really done a lot for me and my colleagues.

“Anytime and I sit and reflect on how far we have come through Captain One Golf Society; we always count ourselves lucky to get this opportunity and we will use it well because golf can take us far.”

As part of measures to keep them busy on the course, a monthly medal was also organised for the kids at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi and which Jennifer Satura topped the leaderboard with 84 points followed by Mary Torheptey with 77points and Ayisha Aminu with 63points.

Finishing fourth was Modesta Satura with 48points, followed by Juliana Nassah in fifth place with 47points and Paula Kokame sixth with 37points. Meanwhile, Cecilia Jijira with 35points came seventh while Zakia Hudu and Fadila Adam both with 28points finished eighth.

Esther Attah placed 10th with 27 points with Gifty Baba finishing 11th with 24points while Pauline Kokame came 12th with a point.

The competition was supported by Servaco PPS, Kinkubi Solutions, RK Cliste, Industrial Procurement Services, Flo Polo Designs, Run On Time Engineering, PEEW-Williams Services, Smart Procurement and Logistics, SK Logistics and Constructions, Royal Golf Club Kumasi, and Mosak Photograph.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

