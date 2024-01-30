Defending Champions Senegal knocked out of 2023 AFCON

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 30, GNA – Defending Champions Senegal had a shock of their lives when host nation Cote d’Ivoire bundled them out of the competition after a penalty shoot-out.

In a Round 16 match that saw the defending champions took an early lead and things seemed rosy for them to cruise to the next stage of the competition, Cote D’ Ivoire managed an equalizer through a penalty to force the game to a one all after 90 minutes.

Habib Diallo’s 4th minute strike from Sadio Mane’s cross was good enough to put the Senegalese in the lead.

But the Elephants refused to surrender in front of their passionate home fans in Yamoussoukro on Monday night.

Cote d’Ivoire got the equalizer from a penalty spot in the 86th minute when Franck Kessie coolly converted after a foul was committed in the Senegal box.

With the scores still level after extra time, the tie went to a shootout.

Led by captain Serge Aurier, the spirited hosts fought until the end and rode their luck at times against profligate opponents.

