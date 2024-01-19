Asante Akim Central NPP parliamentary candidate to launch campaign

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Konongo (Ash), Jan. 19, GNA – Mr Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, NPP aspiring parliamentary candidate for Asante Akim Central will on Sunday January 21, 2024, launch his campaign and fundraising ceremony for his parliamentary candidacy.

Mr Nkansah, who is the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) is determined to unseat the incumbent MP for the area, Mr Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, who is the Chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of parliament.

He told journalists that his goal was to bring development to the people in the area and nothing would deter him from achieving that vision.

Mr Nkansah highlighted the abundance of human and natural resources in the area which in his view, should not be allowed to go to waste.

“I am for the people and that is why they are calling me to come and serve them.

It is a family affair, and I am not perturbed about the past but determined and focused on victory.

I know by the grace of God and the support of the people, on January 27, after the polls, I will be declared victorious, and we will all work together for the constituency, he stated.

Mr Nkansah had already outlined comprehensive plans for the constituency’s development.

They include the establishment of educational funds to support needy students and pupils, initiate credit union for local businesses, conduct regular town hall meetings, set up a call centre and implement a community mining scheme.

Additionally, he aims to drive infrastructural development through effective lobbying, facilitate vocational and skills training programmes and ensure that the constituents benefitted from the various government interventions.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

