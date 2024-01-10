Anyaa-Sowutuom MP crowns his three-year tenure in office with thanksgiving service

By Francis Kwabena Cofie,

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA – Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa-Sowutuom, has crowned his three-year tenure in office with a thanksgiving service at the True Vine Foundation Ministry (TVFM) at Anyaa-West in Accra.

The MP who was accompanied by Madam Hawa Haruna, Alhaji Mustapha Osman, the Women’s Organizer and the Nasara Coordinator showed appreciation to God for a smooth and peaceful administration within the period.

Dr Kissi in an address expressed gratitude to God for His goodness and mercies and to party members for the goodwill they had shown to him as he continued his administration.

He appealed to the congregants and the supporters of the party in the area to grant him a second term in this year’s polls as that decision was bound to have a positive impact on the development of the constituency.

“The positive outcome of the confidence you will repose in me will continue to speak for itself as you would bear testimony of the fruits that you continue to enjoy,” he stated, stressing that no polling station executive would be replaced for any reason since that was the only decision to ensure unity within the ranks and file.

Dr Kissi said with hindsight, he had fully appreciated the inner workings of the office and would leverage on the opportunities to drive development to the people and that NPP was the best option for Ghanaians no matter what, adding; “The situation would have been worse if it were another government.”

He said emerging from COVID-19 had undoubtedly had negative repercussions in the scheme of global events, saying that government remained resolute in its quest to turn the fortunes of the country around.

To ensure continuity of ideal governance, the MP said he would work assiduously to promote the candidature of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flag bearer of the party in the December polls to the extent of becoming his foremost communicator.

Reverend Kojo Fordjour, the Head Pastor of TVFM commended the MP for taking the initiative to acknowledge God at this time of his tenure in office.

He said Dr Kissi’s conduct of gratitude would have a positive impact on his campaign and that it was significant he remembered where he was anointed initially to succeed in his political career and that would inspire God to continue to shower His mercies and favour on him.

Rev. Fordjour stated that never should Christians shy away from voting or politics for that matter because they owe it a civic and religious duty to participate in electoral processes to install the President of the nation.

“Where would be the moral basis to criticize a government for taking unpopular decisions if you do not vote?” he quizzed.

The man of God encouraged all Christians to continue to pray for peace, and tolerance till elections was due in December adding that Ghanaians of all faiths should patronize the process when time was due to give it the needed legitimacy.

