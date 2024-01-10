Volta REGSEC re-cautions public on unauthorised drones’ usage

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 10, GNA – The Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has issued a reminder by cautioning the unauthorised use of drones at restricted areas within the region.

The Council says it noted with grave concern the repeated sighting of drones hovering over and around restricted areas and security installations.

It said the drones were sighted within the Ho Municipality as well as other parts of the region on different occasions by some unknown and unidentified operators despite warnings to that effect in the past.

Mr Augustus Awity, Chief Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, in a press release revealed that on August 25 last year, the public was cautioned against the unauthorised use of drones in and around the Residency, 66 Artillery Regiment (Volta Barracks), Ho Central Prisons and other restricted areas in the region.

“For the avoidance of doubt, REGSEC wishes to remind members of the general public that all restricted areas in the region and security installations are classified as security zones and must be recognised as such.”

The release stated REGSEC had authorised the Military, Police and National Security to henceforth shoot down or capture any intruding drone or flying device sighted or being operated in and around all restricted areas and security installations in the region without the requisite permission.

It also entreated the public to seek clearance from the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and other relevant State Security Institutions at least five clear working days before undertaking any drone operations in the region.

