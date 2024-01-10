Black Stars arrive in Cote d’Ivoire in beautiful kente clothing

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan, ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The players and technical team were dressed in beautiful kente clothing, displaying their sense of Ghanaian fashion.

The Ghanaian kente cloth, which symbolises royalty, was on full display among the Black Stars players, who dazzled in the garment as they were met with cheers at the airport.

Despite their disappointing draw in a preparation match against Namibia on Monday, the Black Stars were in good spirits, with broad smiles.

Ghana is drawn in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

Chris Hughton’s side will face Cape Verde in their opener before they take on record champions Egypt on Thursday, January 18, and Mozambique on Monday, January 22, in the other group games.

