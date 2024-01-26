Anewu has been chosen by God to become MP in Assin Central-Aspirant  

Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), Jan. 26, GNA- Mr Godfred Nti Anewu, a parliamentary candidate aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin Central Constituency, has said God had called him to become the next MP in the constituency.

He told the media that he dreamt of God telling him to arise and take the mantle from Mr Kennedy Adjapong, the incumbent MP who is not contesting the seat anymore.

He is therefore of the hope that God will help him to secure the position as he was first on the ballot sheet, indicating victory.

Touching on his vision for the constituency, he said he would invest in education by equipping school children with stationery, renovate old school buildings, and supplying them with education materials while poor but brilliant students received support to further their education.

Mr Anewu said teachers would be given the opportunity to check their health conditions periodically to ensure they gave their best.

The youth he said would be given employable skills to enable them to be productive in their various communities while Artisans supported with the needed materials and tools to work efficiently to boost the local economy.

Market women, and business owners, he said would be assisted with loans to invest and expand their businesses.

He called on the delegates to go out in their numbers on Saturday, January 27, 2024, and vote for him to lead the “good people” of Assin Central Constituency to better the lots of the people.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

