NPP Primaries: I will lobby to bring development to Anyaa Sowutuom– Elder Tobbin  

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – Elder Emmanuel Tobbin, a contestant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries at Anyaa Sowutuom, says he will use his lobbying skills to speed up development in the Constituency.

“Lobbying is a skill, it doesn’t come on a silver platter. It’s not everybody who knows how to lobby. I am in a better position to lobby for Anyaa Sowutuom than anybody else.

“I will lobby so that Anyaa Sowutuom gets a fair share of the national cake. I will not go to Parliament just to argue and do yeh yeh and come home. I will make the welfare of the people as my priority,” he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

He said lack of pipe-borne water, poor roads and poor drainage system are some of the problems he would use his lobbying skills to tackle when given the nod.

He said he would secure a welfare bus for the Constituency, establish Tobbin’s Revolving Fund– to give loans with no interest, and also set up a Foundation to support community members.

“Tobbin is all about development– human development and community development,” he emphasised.

Mr Tobbin, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ascot Pharmacy, is contesting for the second time in the primaries, after standing for the first time in 2020 without success.

He is also the Chairman of the NPP Council of Patrons at Anyaa Sowutuom.

“I have stayed in Anyaa Sowutuom for more than 35 years. I have my house, family, church, and business headquarters all in Anyaa Sowutuom. And it is my desire to develop the Constituency to the standard that will be appreciable to everyone,” he said.

He urged delegates to come out on Saturday, January 27 and “vote massively for Tobbin–Number One.”

“This is an internal election. I want delegates to come out humble and gentle and vote peacefully. There is no need for insults and shouting.

“We want free, fair and peaceful elections so that we can select a new leader to lead Anyaa Sowutuom,” he said.

Mr Tobbin is in the race with Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, and also a Medical Practitioner.

Dr Kissi contested in the 2015 primaries but lost to the then-incumbent MP, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

He joined the race again in 2020 and won to represent the NPP in the 2020 General Election.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

