Etudur set to win NPP primaries in AAK

By Samuel Ackon

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), Jan. 26, GNA- Mr Eric Nyanteh, an aspiring Member of Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) Constituency has said he is the preferred candidate in the constituency to help the governing government break the eight.

“Breaking the eight” is a slogan, which symbolizes the party’s aspirations to secure a third consecutive term in power.

In an interview with the media, Mr Nyanteh said some concerned delegates and canoe owners in the constituency had strongly endorsed his candidature to spur him on to support the youth in the communities for more developmental projects.

He stated that he had established a solar irrigation plant estimated at Gh¢100.000 at Aboase to serve more than 100 farmers.

In addition, he said market women would be given loans to boost their businesses to help them to support their families.

Other farmers he promised, would be supplied with farm inputs for efficient output on their farm to increase yields.

On health, he said the Abakrampa Health Centre had been supplied with a solar panel and plans were far advanced to supply more to other health centres in the constituency.

On education, Mr. Nyanteh indicated that Asaman Basic School building which collapsed sometime back, had been rebuilt to aid teaching and learning while several bags of cement had been supplied to other schools to renovate their buildings.

Poor but brilliant students, he said would be awarded scholarship to pursue higher education for them to return to help the constituency move forward.

When elected as Parliamentary Candidate (PC), he said, he would ensure the reshaping of roads to aid easy transportation and the youth he said would be given entrepreneurial skills to set up their own businesses.

He appealed to delegates to vote massively for him to become the PC for the constituency.

