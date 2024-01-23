Chris Hughton undecided about Black Stars future after Mozambique draw

By Simon Asare

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jan. 23, GNA – Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton says he is undecided about his future with the team after drawing with Mozambique in their last group B encounter at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars are on the brink of exiting the 2023 AFCON after dropping points against the Mambas of Mozambique in a pulsating 2-2 encounter.

Even though it is mathematically possible for the Black Stars to grab one of the best third-placed teams spots, it looks practically impossible considering they have only two points.

Chris Hughton, when asked about whether he would resign as Black Stars following the results, said: “I am not thinking about anything else for the moment.

“I was angry and frustrated as anyone else because I am the head coach and I carry that responsibility, but I am not speaking about my future but only the game.”

The gaffer also noted that fundamental mistakes once again cost his team all three points, something that should not have happened after being two goals up. “In a game, we didn’t perform at the level expected.

Our energy levels were not the highest. But when you get a position of being 2-0 up, you don’t expect to concede in the way we did.

“This was shown in the three games as we continue to make fundamental mistakes,” he said.

GNA

