2023 AFCON: Black Stars begin trophy quest with Cape Verde opener

By Simon Asare

Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire) January 13, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana are expected to put their slow starters tag behind and beat Cape Verde in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group B opening encounter at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday.

The Black Stars of Ghana suffered a disastrous group stages exit when they last showed up in Cote d’Ivoire during the 1984 AFCON tournament and would not like to revisit the bad memories.

The recent group stages exit by Ghana at AFCON 2021, even makes the situation more dire for the Black Stars players who would have to put more work to prevent another group stages disaster.

The four-time champions are chasing their first AFCON trophy in 41 years, and the task is certainly stern, with the odds not in favour of the Black Stars winning the trophy.

The Black Stars have been slow starters, having failed to win the first match in the last two tournaments, while Blue Sharks have not lost an opening AFCON match since making their debut in 2013.

Ghana would be meeting Cape Verde for the second time at the AFCON, with the Black Stars securing a 2-0 win during their first encounter in the quarterfinals of the 2013 AFCON.

Black Stars coach Chris Huhgton, who has been ‘under fire’ over the past few matches, will need a good start to re-establish the confidence of the Ghanaian fans.

Ghana’s last friendly match against Namibia, which ended scoreless, threw much doubt about the preparedness of the team, and the Cape Verde encounter will certainly test the strength of the Black Stars team.

Team News

Mohammed Kudus travelled with the team to Ivory Coast but remains a huge doubt for the opening match against Cape Verde.

The West Ham attacker has been prolific for his club this season and will be crucial for the Black Stars if they are to progress in the tournament.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is expected to make his eighth appearance at the AFCON, which equals the record held by Cameroon’s Rigobert Song and Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan.

With Kudus absence in the opening match, Andre Ayew could be given the starting nod despite coming off the bench in recent matches.

Salisu Mohammed, who has missed out in recent competitive matches due to injury, is expected to be back in defence together with veteran defender Daniel Amartey.

Inaki Williams, who has been in good form for Atletico Bilbao, is expected to partner Jordan Ayew in the final third.

Ghana’s possible starting line-up: Ofori (GK), Seidu, Salisu, Amartey, Mensah, Samed, Iddrisu, Inaki, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Semenyo

Cape Verde’s possible starting line-up: Vozinha (GK); Semedo, Borges, Pico, Stopira; Rocha, Costa, Monteiro; Mendes, Rodrigues, Bebe

Kick Off: 20:00GMT (Sunday)

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

