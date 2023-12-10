Western North NHIS sensitizes public on MyNHIS App 

By Alex Gyawu Asante

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Dec. 10, GNA – The Western North Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has embarked on a roadshow on the principal streets of Sefwi-Wiawso to educate members of the public on a new mobile application dubbed: “MyNHIS App”.

The App was developed by the Scheme to make access to NHIS services easier and convenient for clients.

Mr Kofi Asare Baffour, Western North Regional Director of the NHIS, said during the event that the Application was meant to afford members of the public convenient ways of registering and renewing their cards without going through any stress at the NHIS offices.

He said all they needed was their Ghana card to log onto the app after downloading it on their smartphones.

He said the app had user-friendly features, and, therefore, encouraged members of the public to ensure they downloaded the MyNHIS mobile application on their smartphones for easy access to NHIS services at their own comforts.

GNA

