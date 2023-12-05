Vitting Senior High/Technical Old Students Association climaxes homecoming

By Albert Futukpor,

Tamale, Dec 05, GNA – Vitting Senior High/Technical Old Students Association (VOSA) has held a durbar to climax its homecoming with a renewed commitment to make conscious efforts towards the school’s development.

Alhaji Thomas Kofi Pang, Chairman of VOSA, speaking during the durbar at the school’s compound in Tamale, lamented about the challenges the school faced, saying the old students would do their best to raise funds to support its development needs.

He also called on government, NGOs amongst other organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the school in terms of infrastructural development. “Vitting Senior High/Technical School needs help,” he added.

The homecoming, which was a week-long event, saw old students of the school engaged in various activities including a float through some principal streets of Tamale, football gala matches, a lecture amongst others before the grand durbar.

It was on the theme: “A Moment to remember – A Reason to rejoice and a Commitment to renew”.

Vitting Senior High/Technical School, which was opened in January 1991 with a student population of 180, now has 2,356 students, and offers six programmes, namely Agricultural Science, General Arts, Visual Arts, Technical, Home Economics and General Science.

The school has recorded some successes over the years, including the expansion in programmes, increased student enrolment, construction of boys and girls dormitories, ongoing construction of school’s fence wall by the Parent-Teacher Association, and the establishment of an infirmary.

In spite of the progress made over the years, the school faces a number of challenges including inadequate infrastructure leading to congestion at its dormitories and classrooms, inadequate furniture, poor state of workshops, inadequate equipment in the workshops and laboratories, inadequate staff accommodation, lack of a pick-up vehicle for official duties amongst others.

Alhaji Pang said the school, over the years, had produced professionals, who were serving at various sectors of the economy, adding that efforts must be made to invest in the school to continue to produce the needed human resource for the country.

Mr Bukari Ahmed, Headmaster of Vitting Senior High/Technical School also added his voice to calls for support for the school and said improving the school’s infrastructure would positively impact academic activities.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister expressed government’s commitment to providing infrastructure needs of schools to enable them to deliver on their mandate.

