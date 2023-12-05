Delegation from Palermo Municipality in Italy to visit Sekondi-Takoradi 

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Dec. 05, GNA – An eight-member team from Palermo Municipality, Italy led by Deputy Mayor, Antonella Tirrito, will embark on a five-day mission to the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis as part of the implementation of European Union funded Twin-Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP).

The joint mission would comprise representatives from the Palermo Municipality, Ghana Sicily Business Forum and Cooperazione Internationale Sud (CISS).

A statement signed by Mr John Latse, TCSPP Communication and Visibility Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Takoradi, said the mission would among other things, afford the team an opportunity to share experiences and enhance the capacity of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) officials and other stakeholders to leverage cultural heritage conservation and cultural tourism to drive successful urban development policies.

According to the statement: “While in the Metropolis, the team will engage the management of Takoradi Technical University on the hosting of the Maritime and Nautical Training Centre in collaboration with Studio De Santis srl, an International Maritime Organization accredited training institute based in Palermo, Italy”.

It said a workshop to share good practices and co-create strategies to develop and market artisanal arts and crafts would be organized for stakeholders in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.

The delegation would also tour some arts and crafts centres and engage the management of the Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to explore forms of cooperation in the field of business.

The TCSPP is a three-year €3 million initiative funded by the EU and being implemented by STMA in partnership with the Palermo Municipality, CISS, Ghana Sicily Business Forum and Kumasi Technical University.

The Project is geared towards addressing the challenges of rapid urbanization, climate change, exclusion, unemployment, irregular migration and preparedness to battle infectious disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

GNA

J

