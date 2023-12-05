Let all highlight education as the cornerstone for national progress-Minister

By Benjamin Akoto,

Wenchi (B/R), Dec. 05, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has called on stakeholders to collectively prioritize education as the basis for national progress.

She underscored the essential role of education in shaping the future of the nation saying it was crucial to foster an environment for students to excel academically and embrace principles of tolerance, respect, and understanding which were essential for a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous society.

The Regional Minister made the call at the first Congregation of Al-faruq College of Education in Wenchi, Bono Region under the theme: “Teacher Education and National Development; Focus on Islamic Education.”

A total of 526 students, comprising 272 males and 254 females, were awarded degrees in Diploma in Basic Education and Bachelor of Education.

Madam Owusu-Banahene emphasised the need to recognise the broader impact of teachers on national development and highlighting their role as catalysts for progress which empower individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the country.

She that teachers were not only responsible for imparting academic knowledge but also for instilling character and values that contributed to the holistic development of individuals, to become socio-economically self-reliant and contributes to the overall development of the nation.

Madam Owusu-Banahene observed that the absence of teachers would hinder the development of the country’s human resources base and stressed that teachers need to be accorded with respect and dignity they deserved.

Madam Owusu-Banahene urged the graduating teachers to accept postings to all places particularly at the remote areas of the country to make a positive impact on students’ lives and take pride in their profession which was a self-fulfilling vocation that expanded one’s own being by imparting knowledge and skills to contribute to society.

She gave assurance that government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was committed to implement policies and programs to enhance teacher education in the country.

Mr Wahab Sualihu, Principal of the College, emphasised that effective teacher education was indispensable for meaningful development and knowledge the accelerated interest in Islamic Education shown by successive governments, saying Al-Faruq College was dedicated and poised to lead Islamic Education in Ghana.

Mr Sualihu expressed the college’s readiness to collaborate with stakeholders and affiliated mentor universities to develop a teacher education curriculum that will train numerous in-service Arabic instructors in Ghana’s basic schools.

Mr Asumah Mohammed was recognised as the top-performing student overall, while Madam Hajara Abu was honoured as the best female graduate of 2022. Matilda Ankrah Amoakoaa achieved the title of best graduate in 2019, and other exceptional graduates were duly rewarded for their outstanding performance.

In addition, three graduates from the 2020 cohort, namely Ibrahim Habib Mohammed, Abigail Annobil, and Iddrisu Zulaifatu, achieved first-class honours.

GNA

