Tema Metro Health Service organizes health screening 

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu/Mavis Quansah

Tema, Dec. 4, GNA-The Tema Health Directorate, as part of the 2023 National Farmers Day commemoration, has organized an HIV/AIDS screening at Community Seven Coca-Cola Park for residents in the Tema Metropolis.

Mr. Chelpang Yakubu, the HIV Focal Person for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, said in an interview with Ghana News Agency that the Tema Metro Health Service, in partnership with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), took advantage of the farmer’s day celebration to conduct the free HIV screening exercises.

He stated that, apart from December 1, being celebrated as the National Farmer’s Day in Ghana, it also coincided with the World AIDS Day themed “Let Community Lead,” which emphasises the pivotal role of communities in the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

He said the focus of the exercise was to screen people for HIV and other minor conditions, and to sensitise and distribute condoms among them.

Mr. Yakubu added that it was necessary for individuals to screen and know their statuses early, so that individuals will start treatment early if texted positive rather than wait till the disease escalates.

He added that the medications that are given to HIV-positive people suppress the viral load in the system, and once you stop taking the medication, the load rises again.

He said that the process involves a temperature, weight, and blood pressure check, followed by either an oral or blood HIV test.

Mr. Yakubu also spoke against HIV stigmatisation; he urged people to stop stigmatising against HIV/AIDS because most cases bring about suicidal thoughts in the patient’s mind, which affect their health.

“Somebody having HIV does not mean the person is a walking disease,” he said.

Augustina Acheampong, a beneficiary of the screening, said that the screening was a very good and positive step taken by the TMA and the Tema Metro Health Service.

She also urged other individuals who do not know their statuses to take the opportunity to find out.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

