Residents of Effutu Domeabra-Ototuase-Lagoon clean up area 

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), Dec. 4, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Arthur, an aspiring Assembly Member of the Effutu Domeabra-Ototuase and Lagoon Electoral Area, has led residents to undertake a four-hour clean-up exercise to clear the area of filth.

The exercise was dubbed: “It’s time to rise and rekindle our communal spirit to make the electoral area the cleanest and conducive in Effutu Constituency.”

The participants cleaned and weeded around the public toilet at Domeabra, frontages of homes, desilted drainages and swept the commercial street.

Mr Arthur used the opportunity to introduce himself to the residents after the exercise and commended them for the active participation.

He said it was essential to show leadership by example to encourage residents to embrace cleanliness to prevent diseases and ensure healthy living.

Mr Arthur declared his intention to contest the forth-coming assembly election and pledged his preparedness to work with all residents to ensure the residents got their fair share of the national cake.

He appealed to them to vote for him on December 19 as their Assembly Member promising he would not disappoint them.

