Tema Metro Health Directorate to mark Adolescent Health Advocacy Week 

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu

Tema, Dec. 4, GNA-Ms. Doris Ocansey, the Adolescent Reproductive Health Focal Person for the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, revealed that the directorate is set to host an impactful Adolescent Health Advocacy Week on the theme “Every Adolescent Counts, Accessible Health for All.”

The week-long celebration, scheduled to start on December 7 would be used as a platform to address the unique health challenges faced by adolescents in the Tema Metro region.

The global theme for the commemoration, “Building a healthier and more inclusive future,” also seeks to look at the menace of drug abuse among adolescents and how we can meaningfully and sustainably address it by planning together with our dear adolescents.

Ms. Ocansey, who was speaking at the weekly health advocacy platform “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility,” an initiative of the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Office to promote communication on health-related matters, explained that the focus on accessibility underscores the importance of ensuring that every young person could receive adequate health care.

She also stated that the initiative aims to highlight crucial health issues affecting adolescents and is not only about raising awareness but also actively engaging the community in meaningful discussions about unique health challenges faced by adolescents.

She explained that adolescence was a period of life with specific health and developmental needs and rights and was also a time to develop knowledge and skills, learn to manage emotions and relations, and acquire attributes and abilities that would be important for enjoying the adolescent years and assuming adult roles.

Therefore, Ms. Ocansey noted that the week also served as a platform for young people, their health care providers, their teachers, their parents, their advocates, and their communities to come together and celebrate young people, with the goal of working collectively towards improving the health and well-being of adolescents across the metropolis.

It is also to inspire adolescents and their communities to advocate a successful transition into adulthood.

She added that what sets this advocacy week apart was the call for support from corporate bodies, governmental and non-governmental bodies, and religious and traditional leaders to join forces with adolescent reproductive health workers to sensitise the youth.

She said the Tema Metro Health Directorate acknowledged the significance of collaboration to amplify the impacts of their efforts, and “we appeal to all to consider it as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives to support and train the adolescents in the communities.”

“By fostering partnerships with companies, the directorate aims to strengthen its capacity to reach a wider audience and make a more significant impact on adolescent health in the Tema metro,” she further stated.

Ms. Ocansey said as the directorate takes proactive steps towards creating a positive change, they are inviting corporate entities to join hands in this noble cause.

She said Advocacy Week promises to be a beacon of change, advocating accessible healthcare for all adolescents and emphasising the well-being of the younger generation.

The Tema Metro Adolescent Reproductive Health Focal Person also stressed that adolescents represent the well-being of a society and its development potential, and good health helps ensure independence, security, and productivity across the life course.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager stressed on the need for companies and philanthropists especially those in Tema to support efforts at empowering the adolescents and shape their transition into adulthood with positive mindset.

