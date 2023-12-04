Tema General Hospital and Tema Metro on float for HIV/AIDS awareness

By Ruth Dery

Tema, Dec. 04, GNA – The Tema General Hospital, in collaboration with the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate (TMHD), has embarked on a float to create awareness about HIV/AIDS in commemoration of World AIDS Day.

The float, which involved health promotion officers from Tema General Hospital, coordinators from the Tema Metro Health Directorate, and dedicated volunteers, had the goal of educating and motivating community members to undergo testing while promoting preventive measures against the disease.

Ms. Cordial Eyram Adega, a Health Promotion Officer, indicated that in celebration of World AIDS Day on December 1st, the Tema General Hospital will host a free HIV/AIDS screening from 09:00 hours to 03:00 hours.

She emphasised preventive measures like practising safe sex, getting tested, and using clean needles or sterilised needles, highlighting the risk associated with multiple partners and the importance of using personal tools at the barbershops.

She mentioned that the screening included obtaining blood samples through finger pricking, with health officials conducting the tests, ensuring confidentiality, and providing free treatment for those testing positive.

Ms. Joanna Anorkor Lartey, Tema Metro HIV/TB Coordinator, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, also emphasised the campaign focused on fostering a supportive environment for individuals with HIV by addressing stigma and discrimination.

She said the initiative included sensitization efforts to combat self-stigmatisation and promoted the use of easily accessible self-test kits.

Ms. Lartey highlighted the comprehensive approach to testing and treatment challenges with self-test kits, which are available at various facilities and potentially at pharmacy shops.

In a call to action, Ms. Lartey encouraged individuals to utilise screenings and self-test kits, emphasising life after a positive diagnosis and urged the community to unite against HIV/AIDS-related stigma and discrimination.

