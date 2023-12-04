NHIS mobile application reaches over 50,000 downloads

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Dec. 04, GNA – The Northern Regional office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has said the National Health Insurance Scheme mobile application has exceeded 50,000 downloads within the first year of its launch.

Mr Isaac Gideon Akonde, the Claims Processing Centre Director of the Northern Regional NHIA, who gave the figure, said getting such numbers within a year proved public interest in the application and services under the Scheme.

He was speaking after a float undertaken by the NHIS as part of activities to mark its 20th anniversary celebration.

The float mainly engaged residents of Tamale on the processes involved in downloading and using the “MYNHIS” application, which is available on the Google and Apple play stores.

Mr Akonde said the application was introduced to draw the NHIS closer to subscribers where all necessary information on the scheme would be handy.

He said the application outlined the services and drugs covered by the scheme adding that its usage could prevent clients from being cheated at health care facilities.

He said, “People are disadvantaged at hospitals because they do not know what they are entitled to, however this App has drug and service lists to prevent such cases.”

He indicated that the application featured a comprehensive list of health care centres with proximity indicators empowering users to conveniently select options based on their proximity as well as a module to communicate with staff of the NHIA.

The number of downloads was expected to increase given the depth of sensitisation extended to the public about the application, he said.

GNA

