Slow process of district level elections recorded in many centres in STMA

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi Dec. 19, GNA – The District Level Elections opened to a slow start in Benyakrom A and B in the Essikado-Ketan constituency where some 36 people had cast their votes as of 0819 hours.

At Anagye A and B in the Effia Kwesimintsim constituency, the officers on duty seemed relaxed due to the fact that no voter was at their stand at the time of visit.

Also, 67 persons had voted in four polling centres in Roman Catholic school area in the Effia-Kuma West.

The Situation, was not different from Anagye East centre hosted by the Cluster of schools.

Meanwhile, all Presiding Officers confirmed receiving electoral items on time.

The centres had securities manning their gate.

At Sabo Zongo, positions of candidates were seen mixed up on the ballot paper.

Candidate Abraham Daniel who was number one on the notice of poll is now number Two and thus making voting a challenge.

He has called for an injunction to stop the process.

GNA

