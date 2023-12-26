Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa enters day three of Guinness world record breaking attempt

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Dec. 26, GNA – The home and global support for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum keeps growing as the resilent broadcast journalist enters day three of her singing marathon.

She is seeking to break the Guiness World record by Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, who sang for 105 hours in March 2012.

The mother of two has been performing hundreds of Ghanaian songs back-to-back since 12am on Sunday, December 24, 2024.

Afua will have to sing until Thursday, December 28, 2023, to break the record.

By Tuesday morning, she had completed 48 hours of singing and appears to be conserving energy for the remaining hours.

Top celebrities, including Nana Ama Mcbrown, Clemento Suarez, OB Amponsah, Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, MOG, Fifi Coleman, and a host of others have passed by the Akwaaba Village (Airport) to show solidarity.

Guests and fans from diverse backgrounds have commended the performance, describing her as a star and an inspiration to Ghanaian musicians and music enthusiasts.

Afua’s attempt is happening days after some Ghanaian musicians had called for the promotion of Ghanaian songs during the Yuletide.

The world record breaking attempt has become a mini concert for hundreds of revellers, friends and family of Afua, who have all turned up to give her moral support.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

