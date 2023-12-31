By Emelia B. Addae

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated donates to Nyame Bekyere Community

Nyame Bekyere (E/R) , Dec 31, GNA – Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated, United State of America (USA) based Women’s Organisation, has donated 20 desktop computers, tables and chairs to Nyame Bekyere Community centre in the Akuapim North District.

Dr. Karen Williams, Executive Director of the organisation, said the equipment provided at the centre would serve as a laboratory and allow students to gain hands-on experience in computer as well as motivate them to learn.

The facility will also serve the neighbouring communities which include Okorase, Tinkong, Tei Nkwanta, and Osubeto.

She said the donation formed part of the organisation’s goals to make a lasting and direct impact on communites through a series of philanthropic initiatives.

Nana Kwabena Duku I, also known as Diallo Sumbry, Nkosuohene of Nyame Bekyere, thanked the organisation for the kind gesture.

He said work was progressing to furnish the community centre with other facilities to enhance development.

GNA

