Activista Ghana to hold summit on constitutional review 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Dec 31, GNA – The Northern Regional Chapter of Activista Ghana, a youth advocacy organisation, is to hold a constitutional review summit in Tamale on January 7, 2024.

It is to offer young people the platform to engage with various stakeholders on the need to review some constitutional provisions that impede the growth and development of the youth.

Mr Issahaku Abdul-Latif, Northern Regional Coordinator, Activista Ghana, announced this during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting in Tamale.

He said the provisions that allowed teenagers at 16 years to have carnal knowledge but considered marriage at the same age as child marriage would be discussed during the summit.

He mentioned some of the advocacy activities carried out during the year under review, including climate justice campaigns and road safety campaigns, which enhanced the awareness of beneficiary communities.

Sumaya Sulemana, Northern Regional Chairperson of Young Urban Women Movement, expressed need for the youth to use all legal avenues to get stakeholders to amend and review portions of the constitution that affected the development of women and girls.

GNA

