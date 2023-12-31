2024 General Election: Let’s approach political discourse with discerning spirit — Presbyterian Moderator 

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA – The Right Reverend Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Moderator, General Assembly, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has asked the citizenry to approach the 2024 political discourse with “discerning spirit”.

He asked the populace to seek truth and justice towards ensuring peaceful elections.

In a New Year message, he said: “The decisions made during this time will shape the trajectory of our nation. I implore all of us to engage thoughtfully and constructively in the issues of common interest for our general benefit before, during and after the electoral processes.”

The Moderator called on the Electoral Commission, Political Parties, Civil Society Organisations, the Security Services, Media, the Church and the entire citizenry to collectively ensure that the nation had free, fair and peaceful elections.

“Acts of violence which have been perpetrated in some parts of our nation during past elections must not be allowed to arise anymore. We must all remember that the peace of the nation is paramount in all things.

“We must continue to build and strengthen the democratic institutions that hold our nation together. There would be no peace when there is no justice and this must not only be seen as done but must indeed, be done,” he added.

Rev Kwakye implored citizens to be ambassadors of reconciliation, healing the wounds that divided them and working towards a more peaceful and a just society.

“May our actions and words be guided by the principles of our faith, and may we contribute to an electoral process that reflects the values we hold dear,” he said.

GNA

