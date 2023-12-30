Second Annual Yilo Krobo Homecoming summit held at Somanya

By Kamal Ahmed, GNA



Somanya (E/R), Dec. 30, GNA – The second edition of the Yilo Krobo Annual Homecoming Summit has been marked with a call on all indigenes to get on board for development.

The summit, in addition to serving as a forum to exchange ideas to advance development, was also to honour residents who had distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavour.

Among those honoured were Mr Eric Tetteh, the MCE of Yilo Krobo, recognised for being the driving force behind the homecoming programme.

The MCE urged all from Yilo Krobo both home and abroad, to join hands in the development of the municipality.

Mr Albert Tetteh Nyarkotey, the Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo, noted that the first edition of the summit resulted gaining funds for the construction of the Akutunya Lorry Park at Somanya, which was over 70 percent complete.

He said the area faced a myriad of challenges, which called for concerted efforts to bring relief to the people, pledging to collaborate with the MCE for development.

Oklepeme Anorbah Sasraku, Konor of Yilo Krobo Traditional Area, noted that strategic planning was critical to ensuring a holistic development of the area.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

