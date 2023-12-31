I will rebirth Jirapa with my development agenda- Naa Dinaa 

By Bajin D. Pobia

Jirapa, Dec. 31, GNA- Naa Dinaa Donglabong Ganaa III, the Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area, says he will work with stakeholders to develop a standardised development plan for Jirapa.

He said the plan would take care of priority sectors such as education, health, roads, agriculture and Tourism, as well as socio-economic growth of the people.

Naa Dinaa Ganaa III announced this during his coronation ceremony held in Jirapa to usher him into the Jirapa Skin as the 5th Chief and a successor to the late Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II.

“My vision for the Municipality is to awaken it from the slumber; we have relaxed and remained in our past for so long a time that we have declined in our development efforts,” he said

He said, for instance, the Saint Joseph Hospital in Jirapa, which used to be one of the best-adjudged health facilities in Ghana was now living on its past glory.

“I will reawaken that hardworking spirit; the can-do spirit so that we will get back on our feet. It is time to sound the alarm bell to all our sons and daughters of Jirapa, well-wishers, uncles and public-spirited individuals to come and contribute their quota so that Jirapa can be on the road again”, he said.

“I will float with the youth and blend their skills and human resources with the aged for Jirapa to work again”, he said.

Naa Dinaa Ganaa III said the Jirapa Traditional Area was endowed with tourist sites, which are undeveloped and called on the government to expand them to generate income for development.

In a response to a warning of Naa Basing Naa, President of the Ullo Traditional Council to be wary of praise-singers and liars, he said he would always speak a little no matter how much people castigated or praised him.

“I will always use my pillow as my consultant when I retired to bed. I know that my pillow will be my best friend, my best consultant that I will get when I retire to bed”, he pointed out.

Naa Basing Naa, President of the Ullo Traditional Council who chaired the occasion advised Naa Ganaa III to be fair and firm and treat the people equally to win their support and unity to make Jirapa a place of importance for all.

“You must avoid partisan politics, work harder to unite the people, and ensure that Jirapa is not denied development.

“You must also be wary of praise-singers and liars who would be parading themselves around you and trying to blindfold you to lose track of vision and mission of achieving your goals,” he cautioned.

Mr Majeed Ayariga, the Jirapa Municipal Coordinating Director, urged the chief to collaborate effectively with the security agencies at all times to secure peace for all to promote development.

He appealed to the citizens of Jirapa to give their ultimate support to the chief’s development programmes through contributions and counselling to undertake the much-needed development projects to the area.

Mr Cletus Seidu Dapilla, the Member of Parliament for Jirapa, said he would support the Chief for Jirapa to achieve its development goals.

“We need to combine efforts to improve the security needs of the people, lobby for development projects in education, health, roads and agricultural sectors to enhance livelihoods,” he said.

He appealed to the people to sustain the prevailing peace in the communities and resolve all disputes, especially those relating to chieftaincy amicably.

“Let us go for unity and peace and let us have a heart of forgiveness to give us a peaceful society for development,” he said.

Naa Dinaa Ganaa III is 41 years of age and an educationist.

