Regional Secretary elected parliamentary candidate for Bolgatanga Central  

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Dec 02, GNA – Mr Elvis Figo Awonekai, the Upper East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has been elected parliamentary candidate for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency.

He polled 618 votes of the 754 ballots to beat two other contestants, Mr Rawfield Abelio and Mr Rashid Agana Bawa who both secured 82 and 53, respectively.

Mr Awonekai, who is also the former Deputy Regional Secretary of the party would look to wrestle power from the current Member of Parliament and the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate, Isaac Adongo in the 2024 general election.

In his victory speech, Mr Awonekai expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence bestowed on him to lead the party in the Constituency and urged unity to take power from the NDC.

He said the current MP had done little to merit a return to Parliament in the next election and expressed the confidence of beating him in 2024.

He said the current MP was only interested in criticising the government particularly the President and his Vice without raising any issues that concerned the welfare of the people in the Constituency.

“In 2024, we are taking the fight straight to him and I’m confident that I would beat him, if someone had contested him in their primaries, Isaac Adongo would have lost, so he will not have it easy in Bolgatanga Central,” he said.

The Regional Secretary noted that he was always in touch with the constituents, and they had been complaining of lack of jobs especially for the youth and assured that he would work to reduce the employment rate in the area when elected to Parliament in 2024.

“If you put your ears on the ground, you will realise that I have given several jobs from many departments to a lot of people through my lobbying powers and this is the time we have to take him out,” he added.

GNA

