Premix committee chairman wins KEEA NPP Primary 

By Victoria Agyemang

Bronyibima (C/R), Dec 02, GNA- Mr Dennis Percy Quaicoe, the National Chairman of Premix Fuel Committee has won the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He polled 429 votes to beat Mr Ebenezer Agyemang Kessie who got 274 votes of the 974 total ballots cast.

The third contestant, Mr Samuel Dentu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Association (GEPA) got 268 votes with three rejected ballots.

About 20 delegates did not show up to vote reducing the total expected voters of 994 to 974.

Jubilations and excitement began immediately after counting and sorting started at the camp of the winner with the assurance of winning easily.

Mr Quaicoo after the declaration assured the party of victory in the 2024 general election for Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the current Member of Parliament to gladly hand over to the NPP.

He advised his contenders to come on board to win the seat together as they were one party and one people and urged the delegates not to underrate their opponents.

