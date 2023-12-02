Jubilation in Nkwanta South as EC declares Sherifa Sekyere Tinjani winner 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Dec 2, GNA- There was jubilation in the Nkwanta South constituency on Saturday when the Municipal Director of Electoral Commission (EC) declared Madam Sherifa Sekyere Tinjani, as the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The jubilant crowd including disabled persons, who were in full NPP party paraphernalia and tee-shirts, invaded the main roads of the constituency expressing their joy that change had finally come to the constituency at last, while others had powders poured on their heads and were engaged in motorcycle acrobatics.

Some of them were also seen wearing torn NPP tee shirts and chanting “We are moving forward”.

Some of them said Madam Tinjani as a peacemaker should try to unite the constituency and should not condone pressure nor indulge in vindictiveness.

They advised the parliamentary candidate to ensure that the polarization that had engulfed the constituency was addressed to move them forward in one direction for development.

Vehicles, motorbikes, tricycles, and the like, touted their horns to greet the result.

Drinking sports were suddenly filled with jubilant supporters of NPP, singing and dancing in merrymaking.

Madam Tinjani polled 478 votes to unsettle Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister in a declaration made by the Electoral Officials.

