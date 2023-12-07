Ghana, Korea agree to work towards fighting misinformation

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Dec. 7, GNA – Ghana and Korea have agreed to develop a strategic partnership to curb the growing menace of misinformation and disinformation in both countries.

This came to light when Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, received the Secretary General of the Korean National Commission for UNESCO, Kyung-Koo Han in his office in Accra, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to work collaboratively towards tackling the rising tide of misinformation and disinformation that are increasingly becoming one of the major threats to security and development within the two nations.

This comes on the back of a recent National Conference on Disinformation and Misinformation, where a seven-point communique was collectively agreed upon by political parties, civil society organizations, media representatives, and the development partners.

The plan, currently in development, is expected to be finalised by the end of this year, which will incorporate a variety of strategies, including maintaining ethical standards in media landscape, encouraging fact-checking in public conversations, supporting high-quality journalism, and promoting civic education.

Expressing delight over the longstanding diplomatic ties between Korea and Ghana, Mr. Han cited the Bridge Projects, one of the youth-centered Korean programmes, which aims to help young people develop insights and skills needed to “bridge” the gaps between people of divergent cultural heritages by fostering greater intercultural awareness and understanding.

There are discussions ongoing for Ghana to host the Documentary Heritage Workshop in a move to further strengthen Ghana’s efforts to archive its heritage materials.

In that regard, the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, thus, assured the Korean delegation of a strong collaboration to ensure that both countries reap the benefits of this enduring relationship, particularly in areas of education and culture.

GNA

