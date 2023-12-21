Poor sanitation still a challenge for us-TMA

Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA – Wisdom Aditsey, Director of Sanitation at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, says poor sanitation is still the Assembly’s biggest challenge.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that despite regular clean-ups, the littering and dumping of waste everywhere made it hard to keep the harbour city clean.

“People just throw trash everywhere, making it tough to control. We clean up, but the next morning, there’s more garbage left behind, and we have to struggle to pick it up again. It’s frustrating.”

He said the Assembly was struggling with resources to keep the City clean and called for support from stakeholders.

“We need to monitor specific areas 24/7 to maintain cleanliness, but it’s expensive to hire people for constant surveillance, and the Assembly can’t afford it.”

He said despite regular public education on how to dispose waste properly, the situation was getting out of hand.

