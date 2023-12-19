Some polling centres in Kumasi witness delays in commencing DLEs

By Team

Kumasi, Dec. 19, GNA – Some electoral areas and polling stations in the Ashanti region, on Tuesday witnessed delays in the commencement of District level Elections.

Visits by the Ghana News Agency to some of the areas revealed that Voters in some other polling centres were also uncertain as to whether they would vote or not since there were no signs of elections in their polling centres.

The Ghana News Agency visited the Zion school at Asafo in the Subin constituency as at 0800 hours, and there were no signs or availability of electoral officials as well as materials for the elections.

The electorate who had then formed a long queue started dispersing since there was no one to explain what was happening.

The situation was the same at some polling centres in Atwima Manhyia in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

However, voting was smoothly going on in all centres, which had started the process as 0900 hours, when the GNA visited.

At the Asokore-Mampong old palace 1&2 polling centres, initial problem with the biometric machines were resolved for voting to continue.

Four candidates are contesting for the assembly member positions while eight are vying for the Unit Committee slot.

At Aboabo Number two polling station, nine (9) out of the 510 registered voters had voted as at 09:15 00 hours when GNA visited.

At the Faith International School polling centre at Old Tafo, 54 out of the 593 registered voters had voted as at 0915 hours.

Meanwhile, voters at Ayeduase polling station in the Oforikrom Municipality were agitated due to the delay in the arrival of electoral material as at 0930 hours when GNA visited the centre.

Two candidates, Mr Justice Atobrah 49 and a mechanic and Mr Augustine Nana Sarfo, a 37-year-old tutor are contesting the elections.

Ashanti region has a total of 1,081 electoral areas with 3,919 candidates contesting in the district level elections.

Three Thousand, seven hundred and seven (3,707) constituting 94.6 percent are men, while 211, constituting 5.4 percent are women.

