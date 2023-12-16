Police commiserate with family of lady who died during anti-robbery operation 



Accra, Dec.16, GNA — The Police have commiserated with the family of a lady who died during an anti-robbery operation conducted today at Pigfarm, a suburb of Accra.



A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said the operation, which had been ongoing for some time, was targeted at arresting a criminal gang linked to a number of robberies.



The statement said on Saturday, December 16, 2023, Police arrested two of the gang members and that efforts were ongping to arrest the rest.



It said unfortunately, during the operation in the morning, a stray bullet hit a lady.



She was taken to a hospital, but sadly, she was pronounced dead on arrival.



The statement said the leadership of the Police Service had visited the bereaved family and would continue to support them through the difficult times.



“Once again, we wish to express our sincerest and deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” it said.



GNA

