Power of Love Foundation puts smiles on faces of Dzorwulu Special School children 

Accra, Dec 16, GNA – Power of Love foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization, Saturday held a Christmas party for children of the Dzorwulu Special School.



It was to show love to the children as part of the Christmas festivities.



Madam Philomina Nana Yaa Asantewaa Debrah, Founder, Power of Love Foundation, said showing love to people in society did not require an individual to have much, but the little one could do to help, adding that the Foundation had been showing love to the physically challenged for over 20 years.



Mr Frederick Tetteh, Headmaster of Dzorwulu Special School, expressed appreciation to the Foundation for the gesture.



He said the School had 205 children, with the boys being 105 and girls, 100.



Mr Tetteh said the children were trained in beads making, car washing, carpentry, food and nutrition, among others to help them earn a living after graduation.



