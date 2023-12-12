NDC lauds gov’t job initiative, hopes selection is devoid of partisan considerations

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Dec. 12, GNA – Mr Eric Adjei, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lauded the Business and Employment Assistance Programme, an initiative of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and commended the government for such as a programme.

The Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia launched the Programme which sought to create jobs for 20,000 young people nationwide, by supporting and empowering Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSEs) to employ the youth.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Adjei said the nation required such innovative policies and programmes to tackle the rising youth unemployment in the country.

However, the NDC communicator expressed the hope, the implementation of the programme and selection of beneficiaries would be devoid of political considerations, interest and interest and biases for every deserving Ghanaian youth to derive the optimum benefit.

“With such a programme in place, the system must be there for everybody. I am a Ghanaian and I am happy, but they must ensure the Ghanaian youth feel the reality and not like one of their cosmetic policies,” Mr Adjei stated.

Notwithstanding, he indicated the national youth unemployment situation stood at about 12 percent and was worrying, saying “This is why the nation requires the implementation of the proposed NDC 24-hour economy” to create more jobs for the people.

He emphasised the proposed 24-hour economy by former President John Dramani Mahama, the Election 2024 flagbearer of the NDC had the potential and held the key to turn around the nation’s economic fortunes.

“We are bringing a full package on the 24-hour economy to create an enabling environment for the private sector to grow”, he stated, and called on Ghanaians to accept and support its implementation by voting for the NDC to win political power in the Election 2024.

Mr Adjei emphasized voting for the NDC to regain power in the next General Election remained the surest way Ghanaians could witness remarkable improvement in their socio-economic lives.

