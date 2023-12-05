NCCE urges students to cultivate values of tolerance  

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Winkogo (U/E), Dec 5, GNA- The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has admonished students and youth to cultivate values of tolerance and inclusiveness to promote peaceful coexistence.

Ms Dorcas Atia, the Talensi District Director of the Commission who gave the advice noted that creating a conducive environment for dialogue where each person’s views, culture and beliefs were valued and respected would bring about peace and sustained collectiveness.

The District Director was speaking to students of the Bolgatanga Senior High School (Big Boss), during a cinema show in the school as part of activities to prevent and contain violent extremism and promote social cohesion among the students.

It was organised by the NCCE with funding support from the European Union, aimed at disseminating information, promoting dialogue, and empowering students to counteract the spread of violent extremism in their communities.

The objectives of the cinema show were to raise awareness among students about the dangers and consequences of violent extremism, to initiate discussions on how to prevent and contain violent extremism in their communities, and to empower students with information and tools to counteract the influence of violent extremism.

The film, focusing on the theme of violent extremism, was screened to engage the audience emotionally and intellectually depicting the impact of radicalisation, the consequences of extremism, and the importance of fostering tolerance and understanding.

Ms Atia noted that highlighted social exclusion, poverty, and lack of education as leading factors of violent extremism and emphasised the significance of engaging youth in preventing radicalisation and building resilient communities.

“By instilling values of tolerance, inclusivity, and dialogue, the event aimed to create a resilient community capable of preventing and containing acts of violent extremism.

Continued efforts to engage students and raise awareness will contribute to building a safer and more harmonious society,” she added.

